Conference Championship Sunday, Big Ten Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss MSU and U-M men's basketball, Indiana Football's championship run, Championship Sunday in the NFL Playoffs, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.