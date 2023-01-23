College Hoops, Michigan's Drama-filled Offseason, and NFL Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Tom Crawford, 97.1 The Tickets Rico Beard, and DawgNation's Mike Griffith discuss the Spartan's jam packed week of games against Indiana, Rutgers, and Purdue, whether Michigan can make the NCAA Tournament this year, Michigan Football's drama-filled offseason thus far, the NFL Playoffs, and more!

