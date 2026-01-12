College Hoops Deep Dive, NFL Playoffs, CFP, and More 

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Indiana's dominance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Oregon and their matchup against Miami in the National Championship. The trio of friends also touches on the incoming transfers for MSU and UofM Football, recaps an exciting Wildcard Weekend in the NFL Playoffs, and discusses a jam-packed week of college basketball for the Spartans and Wolverines.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook