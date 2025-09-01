College Football Week 1 Recap, Lions Season Preview, Tigers Talk, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to break down Michigan's and Michigan State's Week 1 wins, Ohio State's victory over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, and other notable games around the country. Additionally, the crew previews the Lions' tough 2025 schedule, discusses the Tigers' 2-1 series win over the Kansas City Royals, and more!
