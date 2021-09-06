College football, MSU & U of M wins, Kenneth Walker III & Alan Haller

LANSING, Mich. — Join sports experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard, and Tom Crawford as they talk about the college football. The MSU & U of M wins. Kenneth Walker III and Alan Haller as the new MSU Athletic Director and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook