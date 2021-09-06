Watch
College football, MSU & U of M wins, Kenneth Walker III & Alan Haller

Join sports experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard, and Tom Crawford as they talk about the college football. The MSU &amp; U of M wins. Kenneth Walker III and Alan Haller as the new MSU Athletic Director and more.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 10:12:54-04

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

