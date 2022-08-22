College Football is Almost Here, Lions Beat Colts and Tigers Have Winning Week

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by WKAR Sports Director Al Martin and 247Sports Spartan Tailgate writer Stephen Brooks to discuss Michigan and Michigan State Football's outlook for the 2022 season, the Big Ten Conference's MASSIVE media rights deal with Fox, NBC, and CBS, the Lions' preseason win over the Colts, the Tigers' winning week against the Angels and Guardians, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook