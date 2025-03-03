Buzzer Beater Bonanza, College Hoops, and MSU Hockey Wins Second-Straight B1G Title

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Former MSU Football Linebacker Darien Harris and Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate to recap the Spartans' and Wolverines' week of hoops, including MSU's halfcourt buzzer beater to win against Maryland, Michigan's game-winning three-pointer against Rutgers, and more. The trio also discuss MSU Hockey winning the regular season Big Ten Championship, the Pistons' current standings in the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings' playoff push, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

