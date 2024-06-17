Bryson Steals U.S. Open, Mavericks and Oilers Force Game 5, and Riley Greene Has Career Day

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Radio Producer Trent Balley and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Riley Greene's spectacular 4-hit game in a Tigers' 13-5 win against the Houston Astros on Saturday. The trio also touch on the Dallas Mavericks' blowout win vs. the Celtics to force Game 5 in the NBA Finals, the Oilers' 8-1 win vs. the Panthers in Game 4 to close the deficit in the series, and Bryson DeChambeau's come-from-behind victory in the U.S. Open. Finally, Tom, Jack and Trent each say a kind word about their fathers.
