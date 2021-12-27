Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!

