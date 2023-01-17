Watch Now
SportsPress Pass

Actions

Big Ten Basketball, Wild Card Weekend, and MSU Hockey

Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:08:45-05

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by long-time Michigan sports writer Neil Koekpke and Sports Reporter and Producer DeShaun Tate to discuss an action-packed week of Big Ten Basketball, a wild Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs, MSU Hockey's impressive week, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!