Big Ten Basketball, Super Bowl Preview, and more!

LANSING, Mich. — On this Week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Trent Balley and Associated Press Reporter Larry Lage to discuss MSU's second-half collapse against Rutgers in Madison Square Garden, Indiana's huge upset of No. 1 ranked Purdue, and the shape of Big Ten Basketball heading into March. The trio also previews Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, college hockey in the Big Ten, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook