Al Avila Fired, Tom Izzo A Spartan For Life, and Hard Knocks Debut

LANSING, Mich. — On This Week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Freelance Sports Writer Trent Balley to discuss Al Avila's firing on Wednesday, Tom Izzo signing a lifetime contract with Michigan State, the Lions "Hard Knocks" debut, Michigan and Michigan State Football's season outlook, and much more!

