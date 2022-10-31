Addressing The Jarring Michigan/Michigan State Postgame Altercation, The Losing Lions and World Series

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Michigan's convincing victory over Michigan State as well as the physical altercation that ensued in the tunnel after the game. Rico gives his take on who he thinks will win the Big Ten East and West, and Tom reacts to the AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The trio also discuss the Lions and their dreadful season, the World Series, and more!

