A Look Back At Sports In 2024

LANSING, Mich. — In this special edition of Press Pass, Jack is joined by Former MSU Linebacker Darien Harris and GLSA Hall of Famer Jim Keyton Jr. to recap the best and most important events in sports, both locally and nationally, in 2024. The three discuss MSU football, hockey, and men's basketball, touch on Michigan's national championship run, recap the Lions' and Tigers' special seasons, the 2024 NBA Finals and World Series, and more!

