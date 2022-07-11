Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

White House to reveal first image from Webb Space Telescope

NASA Webb Telescope
AP
This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)
NASA Webb Telescope
NASA Space Telescope
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 15:34:58-04

The James Webb Space Telescope is expected to give NASA its clearest view into deep space. The first image is expected to be reviewed and revealed by President Joe Biden this evening at the White House.

The Webb telescope is expected to essentially replace the Hubble telescope as NASA’s primary view into deep space.

The first image released tonight by NASA will be a tease of what is to come. More images will be released on Tuesday morning.

Several astronomy enthusiasts are planning events throughout the U.S. on Tuesday to celebrate the release of the new images.

“As we near the end of preparing the observatory for science, we are on the precipice of an incredibly exciting period of discovery about our universe. The release of Webb’s first full-color images will offer a unique moment for us all to stop and marvel at a view humanity has never seen before,” said Eric Smith, Webb program scientist at NASA Headquarters.

“These images will be the culmination of decades of dedication, talent, and dreams – but they will also be just the beginning,” he said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!