GET THE RECIPE: Rick Bellers' crowd-favorite tortilla soup

Olivia Pageau

Ingredients:

1 lb flank steak

8 cups tortilla soup stock

½ large sweet onion

2-3 ears of corn, peeled

4-5 roma tomatoes

4 pablano peppers

2 jalapeno peppers

3 cloves garlic

½ bunch cilantro

1 lime

4 T butter

4 T olive oil

½ t ground black pepper

½ t ground white pepper

½ t garlic powder

½ t chili powder

½ t dried oregano

½ t dried cumin

½ t ground paprika

Instructions:

Cut steak cross-grain into thin strips, then crosscut into bite sized pieces.

Chop ½ onion and minced garlic. Mix with steak, squeeze lime over and set aside.

Dice tomato and peel corn from cobs. Mix and set aside.

Add peppers, ½ onion, and 1/2 bunch cilantro into food processor and chop together.

Whisk all of the spices together, spread half of blend onto the steak, onion, garlic, spread and blend the rest over the chopped veggies.

Heat olive oil and butter over medium heat in large skillet, add the steak mix and cook for about 15 minutes. Stir often.

Heat tortilla soup stock in a large pot to boil, then reduce heat and simmer. Add tomato and corn stock, stir well together.

Whisk the remaining veggies in with the steak mix and simmer together about 15 minutes.

Transfer soup stock to large slow cooker.

Stir in steak and veggies and blend well with the soup stock.

Cook together on high for 3-4 hours, then low for another 1-2 hours. Stir soup and often.

Serve and enjoy.

