GET THE RECIPE: Ana Jaurez's game day chili

The FOX47 playoff tailgate continues with a game day classic. Ana Juarez tells us her chili this season has been a winner for fans, and the team.

INGREDIENTS:



Two pounds of ground sirloin

1/2 Green Bell pepper

1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper

1/2 Red Bell Pepper

1 Onion

1 Can Light Red Kidney Beans

1 Can Real Red Kidney Beans

1 Gallon Tomato Juice

Spices and Seasonings to Taste

INSTRUCTIONS:



Warm a teaspoon of oil in a large heavy Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat.

Add the ground sirloin and brown the meat.

Add bell pepper and onion, cook for 3-5 minutes.

Add the chili beans and cook for 3-5 minutes more.

Add tomato sauce and bring to a simmer.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic salt.

Serve with garnishes of your choice.

