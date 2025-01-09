GET THE RECIPE: Ana Jaurez's game day chili

Watch Now
The FOX47 playoff tailgate continues with a game day classic. Ana Juarez tells us her chili this season has been a winner for fans, and the team.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Two pounds of ground sirloin
  • 1/2 Green Bell pepper
  • 1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper
  • 1/2 Red Bell Pepper
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 Can Light Red Kidney Beans
  • 1 Can Real Red Kidney Beans
  • 1 Gallon Tomato Juice
  • Spices and Seasonings to Taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Warm a teaspoon of oil in a large heavy Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat.
  • Add the ground sirloin and brown the meat.
  • Add bell pepper and onion, cook for 3-5 minutes.
  • Add the chili beans and cook for 3-5 minutes more.
  • Add tomato sauce and bring to a simmer.
  • Season to taste with salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic salt.
  • Serve with garnishes of your choice.

