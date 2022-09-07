Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pistons unveil new 'DET' Statement Edition uniforms

The Pistons unveiled new Statement Edition uniforms
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons unveiled new Statement Edition uniforms. The teams says the stripes “pay homage to the warmup tops the Pistons wore during the late 80s and early 90s.”<br/><br/>
The Pistons unveiled new Statement Edition uniforms
Posted at 7:07 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 19:07:43-04

DETROIT — The Pistons unveiled more new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The team has black and blue Statement Edition jerseys for 2022-23. The team says the stripes on the uniforms “pay homage to the warm-up tops the Pistons wore during the late 80s and early 90s.”

The jerseys feature a large 'DET' on the chest.

“This year’s Statement Edition jersey aims to bridge some elements of the Pistons past with our exciting future,” Pistons chief marketing officer Alicia Jeffreys said. “When we launch a new uniform, every detail is considered, but first and foremost our goal is to create a jersey that Detroit can be proud of.”

The Pistons will wear these during each “In It For My City” promotional game throughout the season:
Oct. 26 vs. Hawks
Nov. 4 vs. Cavaliers
Nov. 12 vs. Celtics
Dec. 16 vs. Kings
Jan. 13 vs. Pelicans
Feb. 10 vs. Spurs
March 13 vs. Pacers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!