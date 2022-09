The Detroit Pistons have traded for Bojan Bogdanovic with the Utah Jazz, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah.

The 6-foot-7 forward has played nine seasons in the NBA, most recently with the Jazz.

Last season, he started 69 games for the Jazz and averaged 18.1 points per game with 7.7 total rebounds per game on average.

Editor's Note: This story corrected a previous error identifying Bogdan Bogdanović as the player the Pistons traded for