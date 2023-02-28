Watch Now
Pistons to honor 2003 WNBA Championship Detroit Shock on March 9

FILE Swin Cash Shock Basketball
Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE — Detroit Shock forward Swin Cash prepares to inbound the ball during the game against the game against the New York Liberty at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Wednesday, July 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:00:42-05

The Detroit Pistons are honoring the 2003 WNBA Champion Detroit Shock on March 9 for the 20th anniversary of the WNBA Championship.

The Shock won the franchise's first WNBA Championship one year after having the league's worst record.

Detroit Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer was the GM and head coach, and the Shock had a 25-9 record during the regular season, then beat Cleveland and Connecticut on their way to the finals.

“We are pleased to welcome back members of this great team during Women’s History Month and recognize them for delivering the first WNBA championship to Detroit” Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem said in a statement. “The team truly embodied the spirit, fight and grit of the city and pulled off a remarkable feat with a historic turnaround in just one season. We’re excited to celebrate their place in Detroit sports history.”

The team was led by WNBA Finals MVP Ruth Riley, Basketball Hall of Famer Swin Cash, Cheryl Ford, Deanna Nolan, Elaine Powell and more.

The Shock went on to win the 2006 an 2008 WNBA Championships.

