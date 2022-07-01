Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pistons Summer League roster includes first-round pick Jaden Ivey

Pistons Jaden Ivey Basketball
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons draft pick guard Jaden Ivey is introduced to the media during a news conference for the NBA basketball team, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Pistons Jaden Ivey Basketball
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:10:54-04

(WXYZ) — 2022 first-round draft pick Jaden Ivey and 2021-22 Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Cunningham will be part of the Detroit Pistons' NBA Summer League roster.

Detroit opens Summer League play Thursday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

The Pistons' full 2022 Summer League roster is as follows:

Forwards: Saddiq Bey, Jimmy Boeheim, Braxton Key, Isaiah Livers, Anthony Tarke
Guards: Jules Bernard, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham, Kyle Foster, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saben Lee, Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore, Justin Turner, Stanley Umude
Centers: Balsa Koprivica, Isaiah Stewart

Pistons player development coach Jordan Brink will serve as head coach of the Summer League team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!