Pistons Summer League roster includes first-round pick Jaden Ivey

(WXYZ) — 2022 first-round draft pick Jaden Ivey and 2021-22 Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Cunningham will be part of the Detroit Pistons' NBA Summer League roster.

Detroit opens Summer League play Thursday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

The Pistons' full 2022 Summer League roster is as follows:

Forwards: Saddiq Bey, Jimmy Boeheim, Braxton Key, Isaiah Livers, Anthony Tarke

Guards: Jules Bernard, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham, Kyle Foster, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saben Lee, Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore, Justin Turner, Stanley Umude

Centers: Balsa Koprivica, Isaiah Stewart

Pistons player development coach Jordan Brink will serve as head coach of the Summer League team.