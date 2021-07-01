Pistons' Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart named to 2021 USA men's select team

Detroit Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart have been named to the 2021 USA Basketball men's select team.
The 17-player select team will train with the U.S. men's national team during its training camp in Las Vegas.
“This USA Select Team continues the legacy established by previous Select teams of helping prepare our USA National Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said managing director Jerry Colangelo. “With all the uncertainty of how many of our Olympic Team members will be available for the USA training camp because of the overlap with the NBA Finals, we chose a USA Select Team consisting of many of the top young NBA players and four players who not only own international experience, but who played recently for USA Basketball in important national team qualifying competitions. If we need to add players to fill out our roster for any of our exhibition games, we feel this USA Select Team has an excellent variety of skilled players to choose from.”
2021 USA Basketball Select Team Roster
Saddiq Bey (F) Detroit Pistons / Villanova
Miles Bridges (F) Charlotte Hornets / Michigan State
Anthony Edwards (G) Minnesota Timberwolves / Georgia
Darius Garland (G) Cleveland Cavaliers / Vanderbilt
Tyrese Haliburton (G) Sacramento Kings / Iowa State
Tyler Herro (G) Miami Heat / Kentucky
John Jenkins (G) Bilbao Basket, Italy / Vanderbilt
Keldon Johnson (G) San Antonio Spurs / Kentucky
Josh Magette (G) Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville
Dakota Mathias (G) Philadelphia 76ers / Purdue
Immanuel Quickly (G) New York Knicks / Kentucky
Naz Reid (C) Minnesota Timberwolves / LSU
Cam Reynolds (F) Houston Rockets / Tulane
Isaiah Stewart (F/C) Detroit Pistons / Washington
Obi Toppin (F) New York Knicks / Dayton
P.J. Washington (F) Charlotte Hornets / Kentucky
Patrick Williams (F) Chicago Bulls / Florida State
Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
Assistant Coach: Mark Few, Gonzaga
Assistant Coach: Jamahl Mosley, Dallas Mavericks