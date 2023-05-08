Pistons reportedly to meet with 3 finalists for head coaching job

The Detroit Pistons have narrowed their coaching search to three candidates, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

He reports the team, including Owner Tom Gores, will meet with the finalists this week for the head coaching job.

The finalists are:



Kevin Ollie - former UConn and Overtime Elite coach

Jarron Collins - New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach

Charles Lee - Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach

All three candidates reportedly flew out to Los Angeles to meet with Gores, according to Omari Sanfoka.

Last month, former Head Coach Dwane Casey said he would step down from the head coaching role and move into the front office.

