Pistons reportedly to meet with 3 finalists for head coaching job

Pistons owner Gores is reportedly flying three coaching candidates to Los Angeles. Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins, Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee, and former UConn coach Kevin Ollie appear to be finalists for the job, the Detroit Free Press reports. Brad Galli has more
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 08, 2023
The Detroit Pistons have narrowed their coaching search to three candidates, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

He reports the team, including Owner Tom Gores, will meet with the finalists this week for the head coaching job.

The finalists are:

  • Kevin Ollie - former UConn and Overtime Elite coach
  • Jarron Collins - New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach
  • Charles Lee - Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach

All three candidates reportedly flew out to Los Angeles to meet with Gores, according to Omari Sanfoka.

Last month, former Head Coach Dwane Casey said he would step down from the head coaching role and move into the front office.

