DETROIT, Mich. — The Pistons introduced first round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren at Rouge Park in Detroit on Friday.
The team presented Jaden Ivey with jerseys to honor his family. 19-year-old Jalen Duren called Detroit a perfect fit.
The Pistons gave Jaden Ivey four jerseys:— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 24, 2022
•His new Pistons jersey
•Lions jersey for his late grandpa
•Country Day jersey for his dad
•Shock jersey for his mom pic.twitter.com/iWQsigfWaq
