Pistons introduce 2023 draft picks Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser

A day after the 2023 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons made it official in welcoming the two newest members of their team, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. Thompson was picked No. 5 overall, just one spot after his twin brother Amen who went to Houston. As for Sasser, the Pistons made a trade with Boston to acquire Sasser at No. 25 in the first round.

Ausar Thompson & Marcus Sasser have officially been welcomed to the Pistons already young core. Their message to fans is simple.



Thompson: "I will keep working until I get to the best version of me & hopefully that leads to some championships."



Thompson: "I will keep working until I get to the best version of me & hopefully that leads to some championships."

Sasser: "I won't let y'all down."

Troy Weaver said both players represent what they are trying to do in Detroit with the restoration of the Pistons franchise. While Monty Williams joined the draft preparation party a little bit late, he commended the job that Weaver and the staff did in acquiring both players.

Official: Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser are the newest Pistons

In a release from the Pistons, Thompson and Sasser's profiles were described as:



Thompson, 6-7, 215, averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.1 minutes across 20 games for the City Reapers of Overtime Elite in 2022-23. He was named Overtime Elite MVP and later named Finals MVP after averaging 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the playoffs. In his second year in the league, Thompson led the City Reapers to a 14-1 regular season record and their first OTE Championship while earning Player of the Week honors twice. The combo guard finished second in the league in assists while collecting at least three steals seven times.

Sasser, 6-2, 195, averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes across 36 games in his senior season at Houston. After leading the Cougars to a 33-4 record and a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Sasser was a consensus 2022-23 All-American First Team selection. Sasser won the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award in 2022-23. In addition, he was a Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year finalist and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.

The knock on Ausar Thompson is that while he is a great defender, he's not a great shooter. Thompson is aware of that criticism.

"I know I have to get better. It's a good thing I'm not a finished product. If I was, I'd already be at my ceiling. I'm happy to have room for growth."

Marcus Sasser said he felt anxious last night, but welcomed today. He spoke highly of Troy Weaver & Monty Williams.

"They're great people. That's why I felt like this was a great fit for me. Not only are they good at their jobs, but they also are great people. It felt like home."