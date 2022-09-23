Watch Now
Pistons hosting open practice & scrimmage at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 2

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are hosting an open practice next weekend at Little Caesars Arena, giving fans the chance to see the team before the season starts.

Detroit announced the open practice will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and practice will start at 11 a.m.

Fans can get a free general admission ticket by visiting pistons.com/openpractice and there are four tickets allowed in the account.

They'll be able to see Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, new additions Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and more.

On top of the practice, there will be a team scrimmage led by Head Coach Dwane Casey.

