Pistons great Ben Wallace elected to Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports

Ben Wallace is joining basketball's most elite club, and considering how his NBA career began, it's nothing short of remarkable.

The former Pistons center has been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, as a member of the class of 2021, ESPN's Marc Spears reported on Saturday.

Wallace was a four-time All-Star and four-time defensive player of the year. He was undrafted out of Virginia Union University. The Pistons retired his jersey number in 2016.

The entire class will be announced on Sunday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and museum.