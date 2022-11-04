Pistons & DoorDash team up to give away custom teal Nike sneakers

The Detroit Pistons are partnering with DoorDash for a 24-hour sweepstakes for people to win a pair of custom-painted teal Nike Air Force sneakers.

Fans who use DoorDash from Nov. 4 at 3:13 p.m. through Nov. 5 at 3:13 p.m. and enter the code "TEALMEAL" will be entered into the contest.

In all, there are 33 sneakers designed by celebrity artist Kickstradomis.

“This unique sweepstakes in partnership with DoorDash offers our fans a fun opportunity to continue to celebrate the return of the teal while grabbing their favorite meal and a chance at winning a limited-edition pair of custom-painted sneakers,” said Dan Lefton, Detroit Pistons Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to celebrating with the lucky winners as we don the teal jerseys against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 18.”

“We’re excited to team up with the Pistons to celebrate the return of the teal and delight fans as we highlight an iconic era in Pistons history,” said Vanessa Carr, DoorDash’s Senior Director of Partnership Marketing. “We look forward to seeing the winners rock their custom sneakers as we celebrate sports and culture and hope fans will join us in ordering their game favorites ahead of the game.”

Those who are chosen will also be celebrated at the Memphis Grizzlies game on Dec. 18 where they will be recognized as one of the winners.