(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday night's game against the Boston Celtics, as well as at least the next three games, the team announced Saturday.

The Pistons say Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Cunningham also did not play Friday in Detroit's loss to the New York Knicks.

In 12 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.