Pistons broadcaster Mark Champion voices iconic 'I'm going to Disney World' commercial

You know the iconic "I'm going to Disney World" Super Bowl commercial, but did you know it's been voiced every year by Pistons broadcaster Mark Champion? Jeanna Trotman reports.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 11:27:26-05

(WXYZ) — It's one of the most famous commercials airing after the Super Bowl each year - complete with an iconic catchphrase.

"I'm going to Disney World!"

It's a phrase that's been yelled by exuberant Super Bowl champions, from Phil Simms all the way up through Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

But did you know the question preceding that response has had the same voice since the ad's inception?

Since 1987, Pistons radio broadcaster Mark Champion has been the off-camera voice asking "you just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?"

"This Disney commercial may be the most iconic commercial ever made," said Champion. "I'm very proud to be involved in it, all of my five seconds."

While Champion has never been able to voice a Lions edition of the ad, he recorded a Matthew Stafford version for potential use following Super Bowl LVI.

"I hope he wins," said Champion. "I think he's a terrific quarterback, he's proven that with the Rams. I know there are people who don't like him, but he could play on my team anytime, I like him."

