Pistons broadcaster George Blaha has successful heart bypass procedure

Detroit Pistons television announcer George Blaha in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Denver.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons broadcaster George Blaha had a successful heart bypass procedure on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Pistons added that Blaha is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery.

Blaha will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season, but expects to return for 2022-23, his 47th season with Detroit.

"We know he'll be back stronger than ever," Pistons TV analyst Greg Kelser said during Sunday's game broadcast. "(Play-by-play fill-in) Johnny (Kane) and I will hold this down and we look forward to your return."

