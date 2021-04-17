Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglass wins 2021 Mr. Basketball award

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/rpmc9vps3X— Pierre Brooks II (@nba_pbj) April 16, 2021
Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.
The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.