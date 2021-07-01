Watch
Phil Mickelson says he won't return to Rocket Mortgage Classic after story

Carlos Osorio/AP
Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot on the second hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Phil Mickelson
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 18:44:07-04

(WSYM) — Golf superstar Phil Mickelson said his appearance at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is a one-and-done after a report came out this week in the Detroit News.

During a rain delay on Thursday during the First Round, Mickelson tweeted he won't be back after the report.

Robert Snell of the Detroit News published a story linked Mickelson to a Las Vegas bookie from Grosse Pointe who allegedly cheated Mickelson out of $500,000. The report cited federal court documents from a 2007 trial.

After the report, Mickelson took to Twitter to express anger at the story and then later said "I'll do what I need to (let everyone know why I won't be back."

After the round on Thursday, Mickelson confirmed to reporters he wouldn't return after this year, his first.

He said the article was "opportunistic and irresponsible" and said he wanted to come to Detroit to be part of what Rocket Mortgage was doing. Normally, he said, he would have skipped this event.

Mickelson has continued to tweet praising the fans and people of the tournament.

"The people at the course have been amazingly nice and awesome to play in front of," Mickelson tweeted.

