Phil Mickelson says he won't return to Rocket Mortgage Classic after story

(WSYM) — Golf superstar Phil Mickelson said his appearance at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is a one-and-done after a report came out this week in the Detroit News.

During a rain delay on Thursday during the First Round, Mickelson tweeted he won't be back after the report.

Robert Snell of the Detroit News published a story linked Mickelson to a Las Vegas bookie from Grosse Pointe who allegedly cheated Mickelson out of $500,000. The report cited federal court documents from a 2007 trial.

After the report, Mickelson took to Twitter to express anger at the story and then later said "I'll do what I need to (let everyone know why I won't be back."

I haven’t tweeted anything yet. I’ve only responded to other’s tweets. You and Rob do what you need to do (report something from over 20 years ago) and I’ll do what I need to( let everyone know why I won’t be back) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 1, 2021

After the round on Thursday, Mickelson confirmed to reporters he wouldn't return after this year, his first.

He said the article was "opportunistic and irresponsible" and said he wanted to come to Detroit to be part of what Rocket Mortgage was doing. Normally, he said, he would have skipped this event.

Mickelson has continued to tweet praising the fans and people of the tournament.

"The people at the course have been amazingly nice and awesome to play in front of," Mickelson tweeted.