Phil Mickelson enjoyed the people of Detroit & the golf course this week

(WSYM) — Phil Mickelson said he really enjoyed his time in Detroit during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, praising fans and the golf course during the week.

Mickelson shot even-par 72 on Sunday to finish -3 for the tournament, which put him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

"I enjoyed my time here. The people were terrific and I love playing old-school Donald Ross courses. We don't get a chance to do it often on Tour because we're trying to make courses longer and harder. I just loved the golf course," he said.

He also praised the Detroit fans, who have been behind him since the week started.

"I really enjoyed the people," he said.

Mickelson has been in the news this week for his anger after an article published in the Detroit News. Originally, he said he didn't plan to return to Detroit next year but said he could change his mind if 50,000 people signed a petition and pledged random acts of kindness.