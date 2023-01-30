Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown added to Pro Bowl roster

The Detroit Lions said that offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have been named to the Pro Bowl.

The team said those two will join Frank Ragnow who was previously named to the Pro Bowl.

That gives the Lions three Pro Bowlers for the first time since 2014.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, and this year will include new skills challenges and the game being played as a flag football game.

The skills challenge will include dodgeball, a lightning round game, a longest golf drive competition, precision passing and best catch.