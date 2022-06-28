Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott commit to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic calls is the best field the tournament has had in it's four years of existence. At the 2022 Media Day, Langwell announced that Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott would be committing to the competitive field.

Patrick Cantlay is the reigning FedEx Cup Champion and is currently the No. 7 ranked golfer in the world. Cantlay most recently won in April as part of his 7 PGA Tour wins.

Adam Scott won the Masters in 2013 and has 31 professional wins, 14 of which have come on the PGA Tour.

The fourth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is being held at Detroit Golf Club July 26-30th. The tournament purse is 8.4 million dollars.