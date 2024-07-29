Djokovic outlasts Nadal, overcoming major hurdle in quest of first Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic is one of the most accomplished tennis players in history, but there is one thing that has alluded him throughout his career: An Olympic gold medal.

On Monday, he survived a tough challenge in his quest to win his first Olympic gold. Djokovic toppled two-time gold medalist Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4, on the same clay court Nadal has claimed as his favorite. The Olympics are being held at the same site as the French Open, where Nadal has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic easily won the first set 6-1 and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set before Nadal rallied back to square things at 4-4.

But Djokovic instantly responded by breaking Nadal's serve to go up 5-4. Djokovic then held serve to close out the set and the match.

Monday's match was the first time Nadal and Djokovic faced each other in the Olympics since 2008. Nadal defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2008 Summer Games en route to a gold medal. Djokovic claimed bronze in 2008, the only Olympic medal he has ever earned.

Overall, the two players have now faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic holding a 31-29 edge. Their two most recent meetings were also at the site of the French Open. Nadal defeated Djokovic in 2022 in the French Open quarterfinals. In the meeting prior, Djokovic held off Nadal in the French Open semifinals.

Djokovic's round of 32 win on Monday puts him four victories from a gold medal. Djokovic will face the winner of the match involving Germany's Dominik Koepfer and Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.