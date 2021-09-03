TOLEDO, Ohio — The pairings are set for the first matches of the 2021 Solheim Cup, starting Saturday morning at Inverness Club in Toledo.

The three-day event will kick off with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches at 7:35 a.m. Saturday, followed by four four-ball matches on Saturday afternoon. No rookies will start out for the United States.

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst will start it off for the United States. They'll take on Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren for Europe.

Kang has played in nine matches for the U.S. and is 5-3-1 in two Solheim Cups, while Ernst is 2-2.

Nordqvist is now playing in her seventh Solheim Cup and has a 12-9-2 record, while Castren is in her first-ever Solheim Cup.

"I think Anna obviously just coming off her victory at the AIG Women's British Open she's champing at the bit, she's super confident, and we wanted her to lead the team out," Team Europe Captain Catriona Matthew said during a press conference Friday.

Next up, Ally Ewing and Megan Khang of the United States will take on Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, followed in the third match by Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda taking on Mel Reid and Leona Maguire from Team Europe.

Nelly is coming off her first-ever major this year and also won gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She is 4-3 in her only Solheim Cup, while Jessica is 4-2-2. Playing together at the 2019 Solheim Cup, the sisters each went undefeated, 3-0-1.

"The Korda and Korda group has played well together, as we know, and they asked if they could still be paired together," USA Captain Pat Hurst said.

Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pederson of Team Europe will face Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare of the USA in the final match. This is Thompson's fifth Solheim Cup match and she is 5-4-6.

The first tee times are below.

7:35 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren (EUR) vs. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst (USA)

7:47 a.m. – Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Ally Ewing and Megan Khang (USA)

7:59 a.m. – Mel Reid and Leona Maguire (EUR) vs. Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda (USA)

8:11 a.m. – Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pederson (EUR) vs. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare (USA)

Team Europe won the last Solheim Cup in 2019 at Gleneagles by a score of 14 1/2 to 13 1/2. The Americans would need to win 14 1/2 points this year to take back the cup. Each match is worth one point, with a tie getting half a point for each team.

Tickets are on sale for the event, and weekly grounds tickets with access to the entire week are $175. Practice round tickets are $45, and weekend tournament tickets are $75. Kids are free to practice rounds, and $20 for competition rounds.