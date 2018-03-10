Pac-12 apologizes for Australian Bee Gees halftime concert gone wrong

LAS VEGAS - The Pac-12 apologized Friday night for a halftime concert that was not exactly pleasing to the ears of the thousands in attendance at T-Mobile Arena.

The Australian Bee Gees, a Las Vegas-based Bee Gees tribute band, performed during halftime of a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game between Oregon and Utah on Thursday night. The group performed a pair of the original Bee Gees hits, "Night Fever" and "Stayin' Alive."

Except ... well, they sounded terrible, and they were booed off the court at the conclusion of their performance.

This is the worst halftime show ever. Roseanne singing the National Anthem would be a huge improvement. #pac12hoops #Australianbeegees pic.twitter.com/TGnXeJ26zx — number 7 (@brame_7) March 9, 2018

During a timeout in the second half of the game, the Pac-12 Tournament emcee said there was a sound issue during the Australian Bee Gees' performance, and free tickets to an upcoming show were given away so fans can experience "how they really sound."

On Friday night, the Pac-12 issued a statement: "We'd like to apologize to the Australian Bee Gees for the technical/audio difficulties they experienced during their performance at the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Thursday night. They have been great partners of the Pac-12 over the last five years."

We'd like to apologize to the Australian Bee Gees for the technical/audio difficulties they experienced during their performance at the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Thursday night. They have been great partners of the Pac-12 over the last five years. pic.twitter.com/2scUz1XnK0 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 10, 2018

For what it's worth, the band does have solid reviews from concert-goers -- an overall 4.3 out of 5 at Vegas.com.