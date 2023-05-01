Orioles beat Tigers 5-3 to win 6th straight series

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure they held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014.

The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half.

Baltimore's bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer.

Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save. Cano retired the last four Detroit batters and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season.

Baltimore's Kyle Bradish started strong, retiring nine of the first 10 Tigers he faced and holding them scoreless through four innings. Brandish was chased after giving up three runs in the fifth and replaced by Cionel Perez, who struck out Nick Maton with two runners on to get out of the inning.

Danny Coulombe entered with nobody out and one on in the eighth and struck out two.

Spencer Turnbull (1-4) gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits and two walks. Detroit's bullpen kept the game close, but the Tigers left eight runners on base to miss opportunities at the plate.

MAKING MOVES

The Orioles recalled OF Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk — he went 1 for 4 in the cleanup spot — and optioned INF Joey Ortiz to their top farm club.

STREAKING

The Orioles have won 11 of their last 13 games and are 19-9 overall.

THAT'S A WRAP

Baltimore beat Detroit in six of seven games, winning the season series for the first time in seven years and topping the Tigers five times in one year for the first time since 2004.

UP NEXT

Baltimore has a scheduled day off Monday before RHP Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.79 ERA) starts Tuesday night in Kansas City against LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

After a day off Monday, the Tigers will host the New York Mets and are expected to face two of their former star pitchers, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, during the three-game series.