Opening Day: Spencer Torkelson's parents are accountants, but "wouldn't miss this for the world"

Spencer Torkelson
Kent Saunders
Spencer Torkelson
Posted at 10:39 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10

DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson is ready for his MLB debut. His mom and dad are in Detroit too.

"My parents are slammed at work, being accountants. They got a big deadline coming up and they said they wouldn't miss this for the world," he told Brad Galli on Opening Day.

