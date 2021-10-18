One-on-one with Jim Harbaugh: Michigan not looking ahead because 'we really haven't done anything yet'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh talks one-on-one with WXYZ this week, as the Wolverines come off their bye week at 6-0.

Ranked in the top 10, Michigan is less than two weeks away from a potential undefeated-against-undefeated rivalry game with Michigan State. Harbaugh insists his team isn't looking ahead because his players say "we really haven't done anything yet."

Harbaugh tells Galli why this 2021 team is special, how they're trying to get JJ McCarthy on the field more, and why Northwestern is a tough opponent.