Wisconsin's Matt and Becca Hamilton drop second straight Olympics curling match

The Wisconsin mixed doubles curling team of Matt and Becca Hamilton dropped its second straight match on Thursday night, falling to Switzerland 9-4 and opening the 2018 Winter Olympics on a sour note for the U.S. National Team.

The Hamiltons, a brother and sister combo who hail from McFarland, started off the games last night with a 9-3 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia, but have come up short since, also falling to Canada 6-4.

This is the first year for mixed doubles curling in the Olympics, but the Hamiltons have been curling as a pair for over a decade.

But despite their experience, the U.S. struggles to compete on a national level in curling. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the U.S. failed to medal or even come close.

The men's team, lead by Wisconsinite John Schuster, finished 2-7, and the women's team was worse, going 1-8.

The only good news from Thursday for the Hamiltons was the amount of twitter buzz Matt got for looking like a few famous characters.

Before the match against Switzerland, Matt posted that a side by side with him and Nintendo's famous character, Mario.

But during the match, Twitter was convinced that he looked like Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid.

Who got Andy Reid out here curling!?!?!?!? #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/V9ATZCXkFl — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 9, 2018

Matt and Becca will continue their quest for the podium on Friday when they take on China at 6:05 pm Central time. Video of that broadcast will be available to watch at 2:05 am CT on February 10 on NBCSN.