US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s individual all-around

TOKYO — U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee has won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old athlete is now the fifth straight American woman to claim the coveted all-around title at the Summer Games.

With a total of 57.433 points, Lee edged out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in the final after the 22-year-old gymnast stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Andrade walked away with the silver medal, the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete, according to The Associated Press.

Gymnast Angelina Melnikova of Russia earned the bronze medal.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull From left to right, silver medallist Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, Gold medallist Sunisa Lee of the Unites States, and bronze medallist Angelina Melnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, celebrate during the medal ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The other American who competed in the all-around was Jade Carey, who stepped into the competition in place of gold medalist Simone Biles, who withdrew herself to focus on her mental health.

Biles still attended the all-around final to cheer her teammates on and celebrate Lee's win.

It remains unclear if Biles will compete in next week's individual event finals. USA Gymnastics said the star athlete will continue to be evaluated to determine whether or not she will participate.