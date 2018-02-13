TV station uses 'P.F. Chang' in Olympics graphic

Mostly Cloudy
A spokesman for ABC7 in Chicago says the graphic was created for a satirical piece with their sports anchor.
Anything can happen on live TV, but this mistake could have been avoided before it went on air.
Instead of one station saying the Olympics were in PyeongChang, South Korea, ABC7 in Chicago put "P.F. Chang" in the logo instead of the South Korean city.
A spokesman for ABC7 says the graphic was created for a satirical piece with their sports anchor.The reporter encourages viewers to invent their own Olympic Sports.