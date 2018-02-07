Team USA is fielding the largest team in Winter Olympic history

Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:56PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:55PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:59AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:58PM EST expiring February 7 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
During the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics Friday in PyeongChang, South Korea, it's going to take a while for Team USA to enter the stadium.
That's because the Americans are fielding a team of 242 athletes — the largest in the history of the Winter Games.
Team Canada is the only other country fielding more than 200 athletes with 226.
The third largest Olympic team, has 168 athletes, and they aren't even representing a country — they're the athletes from Russia who are required by the IOC to compete under the Olympic flag as punishment for a doping scandal at the previous Winter Games.
Eighteen countries will be sending a single athlete to the Winter Games this year, including warm-weather countries like Puerto Rico and Bermuda.
Learn more about the 2018 Olympics by the numbers in the WalletHub infographic below.