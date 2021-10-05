Oldest living former MLB player, Eddie Robinson, has died

The oldest living former Major League Baseball player, Eddie Robinson, has died.

He was 100.

The Texas Rangers confirmed the news of his passing on Twitter on Tuesday.

Robinson was also the last living player from the 1948 Cleveland Indians World Series championship team.

He spent nearly 70 years in the game, playing 13 years and serving as the Atlanta Braves and the Rangers general manager.

"Baseball is lucky to have had Eddie Robinson," MLB's Players Alumni Association said on social media. "A life well lived and a legend forever."