Oakland Hills breaks ground on new clubhouse after 2022 fire

Oakland Hills Country Club broke ground for construction of its new clubhouse this week, nearly two years after a fire destroyed its old clubhouse.

In September, the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees approved the plan and a special land use permit for the new clubhouse.

The plan is for the new clubhouse to be similar to the former structure, as well as repurposing the first tee building to become the Lifestyle Building, the building of a new greens and grounds facility, plus modifications to its golf practice range and parking facilities.

Oakland Hills CC Fire

According to club officials, the clubhouse will restore numerous elements of the original design to go along with modern building technologies. When it's finished, the iconic views of the restored South Course will be seen from the pillared veranda once again.

Inside the clubhouse, the ballroom will be relocated to the second floor, plus a larger women's locker room, outdoor dining areas, wide history halls and a fitness facility.

The estimated cost of the project is $96.5 million and will be funded by insurance proceeds, member assessment and member dues.

"Today is a momentous day for Oakland Hills members and staff who stand together, much like we did nearly two years ago watching flames rise from our clubhouse, but with a renewed excitement for the future. The Next 100 Project is the result of significant planning by the entire Oakland Hills family that will define the Championship golf experience for generations to come at our Club and beyond," said Oakland Hills President K. Dino Kostopoulos.

“The enthusiasm of the staff and membership about this project is extraordinary,” said Oakland Hills General Manager Matt Dossey. "These industry-leading facilities will enable us to further build upon the standards for which Oakland Hills is known. We revere our last clubhouse but are elated to share the new version with our local, national, and international friends who have reached out to assist. It is a grand new day for Oakland Hills.”

The club underwent a two-year restoration on its famed South Course and reopened the course in the summer of 2021. It's hosted 17 major championships including six U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships, plus the 2004 Ryder Cup. It's last major was the 2008 PGA Championship.

Oakland Hills has been the site of 17 golf championships, including six U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships. It's set to host the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur in July 2024, plus the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Open, the 2031 and 2042 U.S. Women's Open and several other USGA amateur championships.