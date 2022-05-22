Watch
No Sunday red: Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
May 22, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship Saturday, after a career-high 79 in the third round.

The four-time tournament champion made the cut after shooting 3-over across his first two rounds.

Saturday, he shot 9-over at Southern Hills, as he limped his way around the course.

After the round, Woods told reporters, “Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact.”

Woods has made the cut in both majors he’s played since he almost lost his leg in a car crash 15 months ago.

Going into Sunday's final round, Mito Pereira sits atop the leaderboard at 9-under.

