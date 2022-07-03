Watch Now
No concussion for Tigers' Spencer Torkelson after being hit in head by pitch

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, third from left, is checked on by manager A.J. Hinch, left, and athletic trainer Doug Teter after being hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit, Friday, July 1, 2022. Torkelson left the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 20:11:11-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson appeared to show no lasting effects from being hit in the head during Friday's loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Torkelson did not have a concussion, but would continue to be evaluated and would not be in Saturday's lineup.

Torkelson left Friday's game after being hit by Brad Keller in the seventh inning.

"I don't have any beef with the Royals," Torkelson told reporters prior to Saturday's game. We're good friends with many guys on the team, so there's no intent, especially on a two-strike count. It was a 3-0 ballgame at the time, 1-2 count, and it's a change-up. There's nothing going on there."

